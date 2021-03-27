Gopichand’s Seetimaar Postponed

Manly Star Gopichand is yet to taste success and all his recent offerings ended up as flops. The actor will be seen in Seetimaar, a sports drama that is laced with action. Sampath Nandi is the director and Tamannaah is the leading lady. As per the reports coming, the film’s release is postponed from April 2nd and the new release date will be announced soon. Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog and Kaarthi’s Sulthan are releasing on April 2nd as per the plan.

There are talks that the distributors of Seetimaar are mounting pressure to avoid clash and get Seetimaar a comfortable, solo release. It is then the makers decided to push the release of Seetimaar. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer and Manisharma is the music director. The post-production work of Seetimaar reached the final stages.