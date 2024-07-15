Patancheru MLA defects to Congress

Spread the love

One more BRS MLA defected to Congress, taking the total number of MLAs who abandoned KCR’s party for Revanth Reddy’s Sarkar to 10. Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy joined Congress in the presence of CM Revanth Reddy on Monday.

Gudem Mahipal Reddy is a three-time MLA from Patancheru. He had won on a BRS ticket all the three times, and was considered one of the strong leaders for pink party in the area. Mahipal Reddy’s shifting of loyalties from BRS to Congress will be a big blow to Opposition party in and around Patancheru, which is a predominantly industrial area.

Along with MLA Mahipal Reddy, Gali Anil Kumar, who had contested as Zaheerabad BRS MP candidate also joined Congress. Several BRS corporators and second rung leaders also followed Mahipal Reddy to join Congress.

TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha personally oversaw the joining of Mahipal Reddy into ruling party.

Dnr