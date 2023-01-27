Pathaan numbers boost up Bollywood

Bollywood has been going through a lean phase post-pandemic. Several biggies fell short of expectations and failed to report even minimum numbers at the ticket windows. South films like KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR emerged as the biggest openers in the country last year. None of the Hindi films managed to top the list. Shah Rukh Khan is testing his luck after a long gap and his offering Pathaan emerged as the biggest opener ever. The film raked over Rs 110 crores in two days which is a record. This is the highest-ever opener for an Indian film in the recent years.

Pathaan response has been decent and the film is expected to do good business all over. Pathaan turned out to be a huge boost for Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan is left delighted with the opening numbers and the word of mouth. Siddharth Anand directed Pathaan and the action episodes are well appreciated. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham played other important roles in this high-voltage action entertainer. Yash Raj Films are the producers.