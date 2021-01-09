Pawan asks if thousands of crores make leaders happy

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has finally registered his strong protest by visiting the affected people under the Divis industry at Kothapakala in East Godavari district. He expressed deep concern over the bitter criticism launched by the YCP leaders. He said his parents had raised him on values and discipline and that he would not resort to loose talk like the ruling party leaders.

Senani asserted that he did not enter politics to make easy money nor for the sake of caste or religion or such narrow minded matters. He asked whether leaders could be really happy if they could make hundreds and thousands of crores of rupees. The Divis industry brought just 1,500 jobs to the local people. But the pollution it was causing would endanger the livelihoods there.

Pawan Kalyan demanded the Government and the industry to give an undertaking that there would be no danger to the fish wealth in the place because of the pollution. Who would bear responsibility for the pollution in future? There was a likelihood of diseases breaking out because of this.

Pawan demanded unconditional release of 36 persons who were arrested during the protests. They did not float any illegal companies nor ran suitcase companies nor used ‘Kodi Kathi’ to injure people.