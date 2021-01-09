Pawan Kalyan excellent speech on Divis Pharma issue

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan today visited East Godavari district to express his Solidarity to the people impacted Divis pharma company’s pollution. Unlike other politicians who lambast ruling parties for whatever they do irrespective of the merits and demerits, Pawan Kalyan explained very clearly why this pharma company , establishing at this place will be a curse to the future generations. The way he explained social impact assessment of this pharma company demonstrates his maturity as a politician. Details as below.

Pawan Kalyan started his speech saying he’s not against YSRCP or Divis pharma Company, but he added that , Jana Sena party has one of the core principles about protecting the environment. He explained how air pollution during styrene gas incident and water pollution at Eluru caused deaths of several people in the state. He also added that such air pollution and water pollution will impact both poor and rich alike and it is high time that we save people from such pollution and ensure the past mistakes won’t repeat in future.

Pawan Kalyan also reminded the people about two things. Firstly he reminded people about how vehemently Jagan Reddy opposed this company being established at this place when he was the opposition leader. After reminding that , he asked Jagan Reddy to keep the promise he has made earlier as opposition leader. Secondly, he reminded people that social impact assessment for this company is being done by Ramky group, who are also the strong supporters of ysrcp party. He challenged the group that did social impact whether they can take the responsibility of the consequences of the pollution in these villages.

Pawan Kalyan also ensured that he doesn’t go in the way of communists who are completely against industrialisation. That is the reason he repeatedly emphasised that he’s not against industrialisation but he’s definitely against the consequences caused because of the pollution and loss of jobs due to pollution. He raised another valid point that even though Divis pharma is able to provide around 15 thousand jobs, there are already 1.5 lakh people depending on hatcheries and aqua industries in this area and their livelihood will be severely impacted because of the pollution caused by this pharma industry.

Overall, Pawan speech on this issue is well calculated, matured and backed with the data. At the same time Pawan talking about Jagan’s previous speeches on the subject is a master stroke. We need to wait and see how YSRCP will react to Pawan Kalyan’s speech.