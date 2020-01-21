Pawan assures of Modi interference on 3 Capitals?

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has told Amaravati farmers not to worry about the 3 Capitals bills passed by the Jagan Reddy government in the Assembly. He confidently said that the Central government will not allow this shifting of Capital. He is able to say this with confidence because of the information he got during his recent visits to Delhi. Pawan recalled how CM Jagan Reddy could not even get appointments from PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Was this not indication enough about fallen status of YCP at the national level? Jana Senani could not visit the injured protesters in Amaravati villages. But he made elaborate statements on the TV to obviously comfort farmers and also to assure the people of the State.

But the big question is whether the Modi-Shah duo will really interfere at least now. Or will the BJP national leadership take some more time till Jagan Reddy graph further falls? Amaravati JAC leaders are referring to Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s past statements that the Centre would react on a state matter only when there is concrete proof of Capital shifting. Now, the AP Assembly passed the resolution. What more official confirmation Kishan Reddy wants? The National media has extensively covered the farmers’ protests, Naidu visit and police lathicharge.