Pawan calls KTR ‘sir’, KTR says i am your brother!

Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao were engaged in an interesting conversation on Twitter on Thursday.

Both the leaders, who remain active on social media, especially on twitter exchanged interesting tweets.

It all started when Pawan Kalyan tweeted: I will be donating Rs 50 lakh each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic.

KTR praised Pawan for this gesture and tweeted: Great gesture Anna

Pawan re-tweeted thanking him with a tweet: Thank you sir,@KTRTRS; we wholeheartedly congratulate you for the commendable job, being done by you, under the leadership of Sri KCR garu at turbulent times like this.

To this KTR replied: Thanks Anna. Since when did you start calling me sir! Always a brother please!

Finally, Pawan ended this conversation by tweeting: Yes Brother!

Pawan and KTR’s conversation has went viral on social media with several celebrities retweeting and praising them for their lovely tweets.

