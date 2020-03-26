Rana in talks for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake?

Sithara Entertainments acquired the remake rights of Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Initial speculations said that the makers are in plans to rope in Nandamuri Balakrishna for one of the lead roles in this mass entertainer. Soon, there are talks that Manchu Vishnu has been approached for the remake. Manchu Vishnu approached for Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake is completely untrue.

A close source revealed that Rana Daggubati is in talks and he is almost confirmed for the film. Rana will be reprising the role of Pruthviraj in the film. The director and the other lead actor (Biju Menon’s role) will be finalized soon after the coronavirus issues come to an end. An official announcement would be made next month. S Naga Vamsi will produce this interesting film.