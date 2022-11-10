Pawan is likely to meet Modi at Visakha, what’s up?

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Visakhapatnam. The Prime Minister is arriving in the port city on Friday evening and will stay till Saturday noon.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan too is leaving Hyderabad on Friday noon and will reach Visakhapatnam by noon. He would stay in the city for the two days.

Quite interestingly, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is also leaving for Visakhapatnam on Friday noon and will reach the city by evening. He would receive the Prime Minister and later join Modi in the official programmes on Saturday morning.

Sources say that Pawan Kalyan would meet the Prime Minister for a brief period. He is likely to complain to the Prime Minister against the state government targeting him. He is also said to be giving a report to the Prime Minister on the recent incidents in Visakhapatnam where his party leaders were arrested on false grounds.

The Jana Sena chief is also likely to explain the demolition of houses in the Ippatam village of Tadepalli mandal in the Guntur district. He is said to have made up his mind to explain the vendetta politics that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was following in the state.

However, the schedule was not fixed for the meeting between the prime minister and the Jana Sena chief. The meeting, if it happens, is likely to assume political significance amid reports coming up on the possible alliance between the Jana Sena and the TDP for the 2024 general election.

It is also not known whether the Prime Minister would invite Pawan Kalyan for the public meeting in which the chief minister would also be present. The Jana Sena chief was not invited for the Prime Minister’s meeting at Bhimavaram on July 4 this year.