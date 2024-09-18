Pawan Kalyan Applauds Chandrababu’s Vision and Swift Action

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently shared his positive experience working under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. Speaking at the NDA legislative session chaired by Chandrababu, Kalyan highlighted the government’s impressive achievements in just 100 days since taking office.

Kalyan praised the quick fulfillment of election promises, particularly noting the Mega DSC notification for teachers. He also commended the government’s decision to increase pensions despite financial challenges, demonstrating their commitment to supporting senior citizens.

The Deputy CM pointed out significant improvements in government operations. He mentioned that government employees, who previously faced delayed payments, now receive their salaries promptly on the first of each month. Kalyan also highlighted Chandrababu’s efforts to revitalize struggling panchayats by providing them with 1,452 crores in funding.

One of the initiatives Kalyan emphasized was the opening of new canteens to benefit poor and working-class citizens. He criticized the previous government’s attempts to close such facilities and praised Chandrababu for addressing workers’ basic needs. Additionally, Kalyan thanked the CM for abolishing the Land Titling Act, a move aimed at protecting the lands of the poor.

Reflecting on the recent election, Kalyan acknowledged the challenges he faced in supporting Chandrababu. He recalled warning officials about an impending change in government six months prior. The Deputy CM stressed their united effort to consolidate anti-incumbent votes, which resulted in a significant electoral victory.

Kalyan described Chandrababu as a visionary leader, expressing admiration for his knowledge, patience, and resilience in the face of political adversity. He advised that insults are part of politics and should be endured to move forward.

In conclusion, Pawan Kalyan conveyed his contentment in working alongside Chandrababu Naidu. He believes their government has made remarkable progress in welfare initiatives, dubbing it “irreversible history.” This new leadership team appears committed to continuing their work for Andhra Pradesh’s growth and development, focusing on fulfilling promises and addressing key issues to bring positive changes to the state.

