Pawan Kalyan behind Ram and Harish Shankar’s Film

During the pre-release event of The Warrior, top director Harish Shankar announced that he would work with Energetic Star Ram very soon. This left the fans of Pawan Kalyan puzzled as Harish Shankar has to direct Pawan in Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. With Pawan Kalyan taking up Bus Yatra and considering his pending projects ahead, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh will get delayed. Harish Shankar and Mythri Movie Makers met Pawan Kalyan a day before the pre-release event of The Warrior.

Pawan asked Harish Shankar to go ahead with Ram as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is getting delayed. Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is not shelved and it would happen at a later date. Harish Shankar started working on a new script for Ram and he would narrate it to Ram very soon. If everything goes as per the plan, the shoot starts next year once Ram is done with Boyapati Srinu’s film. Among the tier two heroes, Ram has the highest market considering the recent non-theatrical and the theatrical deals.