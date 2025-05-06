Pawan Kalyan Gets Work Done in Villages

When some people sit on YouTube panels all day and shout about Pawan Kalyan, here’s what the man is actually doing, walking through hot sun, muddy roads, and broken canals, just to make sure long-forgotten villages finally get attention. From 3rd to 5th May 2025, Pawan went on a full-on ground visit across multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh, making sure real problems get real solutions.

In districts like Annamayya, Nellore, and Prakasam, farmers were suffering without proper irrigation. Their lands were dry, and crops were at risk. In places like Peddaraveedu, Pamuru, and Komarolu, canal repairs that were pending for years are now being taken up seriously. Thanks to Pawan’s visits and pressure on local administration, water is finally reaching the fields.

In Tiruvuru, the damaged canal systems that were blocked with mud and waste are being cleaned. Local farmers actually saw machines working after years of just empty promises. In Darsi and Podili, check dams are under repair. These are not small updates, this is survival for thousands of farmers.

In Palnadu and Prakasam districts, villagers were struggling with terrible roads. Some roads looked more like off-road adventure tracks than village routes. But after Pawan’s inspection, road-laying works started moving fast. In Markapuram and Addanki, newly tarred roads are making school buses, ambulances, and even bullock carts breathe a sigh of relief.

Even in Kandukur and Kaluvoya, areas that were usually ignored, there’s now visible progress. Local youth and old farmers alike are saying: “Only after Pawan came here, we saw real work starting!”

In places like Rajanagaram, Kamalapuram, and Bhimili, minor irrigation projects were stuck for years. But these works are now under active progress. In Bhimili, farmers who were into horticulture got support that was pending since the last election. Pawan didn’t just come, give a speech, and leave. He asked local engineers for timelines, and checked whether work was happening or not.

Even in Eluru and West Godavari, Pawan visited fields personally and interacted with farmers to understand their issues. Most politicians avoid these trips because they know villagers won’t spare them. But Pawan? He welcomed their anger, listened to their pain, and took action.

As Deputy CM, he’s proving that leadership is about walking the talk, not walking into TV studios. He’s showing that farmer welfare doesn’t need slogans, it needs action. And that’s exactly what he’s delivering.