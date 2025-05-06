x
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Varun Tej and Lavanya expecting their First Child

Published on May 6, 2025 by nymisha

From the past few days there are speculations that Mega hero Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi are expecting their first child. Some of them condemned the rumors and Varun Tej took his official social media page to confirm the news. With a beautiful click, he posted saying “Life’s most beautiful role yet -Coming soon”. Lavanya has been quite selective post wedding and she has now taken a maternity break.

The duo were in a relationship for years and they got married on November 1st, 2023 in a destination wedding that took place in Tuscany, Italy. Varun is currently shooting for a comic entertainer Korean Kanakaraju directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film produced by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments releases this year. He has two new projects lined up and they will be announced soon.

Next Legendary Combo Shashtipoorthi Arriving On May 30 Previous Pawan Kalyan Gets Work Done in Villages
