Varun Tej and Lavanya expecting their First Child

From the past few days there are speculations that Mega hero Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi are expecting their first child. Some of them condemned the rumors and Varun Tej took his official social media page to confirm the news. With a beautiful click, he posted saying “Life’s most beautiful role yet -Coming soon”. Lavanya has been quite selective post wedding and she has now taken a maternity break.

The duo were in a relationship for years and they got married on November 1st, 2023 in a destination wedding that took place in Tuscany, Italy. Varun is currently shooting for a comic entertainer Korean Kanakaraju directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film produced by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments releases this year. He has two new projects lined up and they will be announced soon.