x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Legendary Combo Shashtipoorthi Arriving On May 30

Published on May 6, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Gali Janardhan Reddy gets 7 years jail sentence
image
Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of OG
image
CM Revanth Reddy’s ‘poor’ talk is not going down well
image
Tollywood has to work on Battling Piracy
image
Legendary Combo Shashtipoorthi Arriving On May 30

Legendary Combo Shashtipoorthi Arriving On May 30

One of the biggest musical combinations in the recent history of South Indian cinema has happened for Shashtipoorthi. This film marks the creative collaboration of legendary Ilayaraja and Keeravani.

While Ilaiyaraaja composed the Edo Ededo song in the film, Oscar award winner, MM Keeravani has written the lyrics for this song. Which is the first time that these two musical legends have come together for a film and it has happened for Shashtipoorthi.

This film has young and talented actors Rupeysh and Akanksha Singh in the lead roles. Also, it marks the coming together of senior actor, Rajendra Prasad and Archana, which happens to be the first collaboration after four decades post Ladies Tailor.

The latest news on this film is that it is preparing for release on May 30, and the same has been confirmed by the makers a short while ago. This film is now preparing for theatrical arrival on May 30.

Considering the fact that the teaser promised and emotional drama with a very strong social core point, this film has grabbed the attention with this legendary combination value.

The teaser was also a smashing success as it reached the wider audience. So there is substantial emphasis on the arrival date of this film as it prepares for release on May 30.

The makers are very confident about the output that has been generated, and they are confidently saying that this film will definitely attract the audience this summer season.

Next Tollywood has to work on Battling Piracy Previous Varun Tej and Lavanya expecting their First Child
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of OG
image
Tollywood has to work on Battling Piracy
image
Legendary Combo Shashtipoorthi Arriving On May 30

Latest

image
Gali Janardhan Reddy gets 7 years jail sentence
image
Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of OG
image
CM Revanth Reddy’s ‘poor’ talk is not going down well
image
Tollywood has to work on Battling Piracy
image
Legendary Combo Shashtipoorthi Arriving On May 30

Most Read

image
Gali Janardhan Reddy gets 7 years jail sentence
image
CM Revanth Reddy’s ‘poor’ talk is not going down well
image
Pawan Kalyan Gets Work Done in Villages

Related Articles

Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look