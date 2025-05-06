Legendary Combo Shashtipoorthi Arriving On May 30

One of the biggest musical combinations in the recent history of South Indian cinema has happened for Shashtipoorthi. This film marks the creative collaboration of legendary Ilayaraja and Keeravani.

While Ilaiyaraaja composed the Edo Ededo song in the film, Oscar award winner, MM Keeravani has written the lyrics for this song. Which is the first time that these two musical legends have come together for a film and it has happened for Shashtipoorthi.

This film has young and talented actors Rupeysh and Akanksha Singh in the lead roles. Also, it marks the coming together of senior actor, Rajendra Prasad and Archana, which happens to be the first collaboration after four decades post Ladies Tailor.

The latest news on this film is that it is preparing for release on May 30, and the same has been confirmed by the makers a short while ago. This film is now preparing for theatrical arrival on May 30.

Considering the fact that the teaser promised and emotional drama with a very strong social core point, this film has grabbed the attention with this legendary combination value.

The teaser was also a smashing success as it reached the wider audience. So there is substantial emphasis on the arrival date of this film as it prepares for release on May 30.

The makers are very confident about the output that has been generated, and they are confidently saying that this film will definitely attract the audience this summer season.