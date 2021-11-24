The much-awaited ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is an action drama with Pawan Kalyan portraying a powerful cop, directed by Sagar K Chandra who says the ‘Power Star’ is an accommodating actor.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is bankrolling the multi-starrer under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Sagar K. Chandra of ‘Appatlo Okadundevadu’ fame is helming the film.

Ace director Trivikram has been roped in to pen the screenplay and dialogues for ‘Bheemla Nayak’. The director seems to be confident about how the movie has turned out.

In an exclusive interactive session with IANS, Sagar mentions that his love for movies made him enter the field of direction. The young filmmaker reveals that he was roped in by his producer Naga Vamsi, to direct Pawan Kalyan.

“When I was roped in to direct the movie, I only knew that Rana Daggubati had a role. But I was not aware that Pawan Kalyan was the main lead until Trivikram revealed it to me. I was excited as it all began,” Sagar explains.

On being quizzed about the changes made to the original movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, Sagar said that they just tried to shift the balance of the roles keeping Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s stardom in consideration.

Sagar said, “In Malayalam, Prithviraj Sukumaran is more popular than Biju Menon, who played his opposite. But Pawan Kalyan is larger than a star here in the Telugu states. We just managed to shift that balance”.

Sagar also mentioned that the team is quite confident that the movie will be a super hit despite the heavy competition during Sankranthi. The director indicated that Pawan Kalyan’s immense fan following is the main reason behind his confidence.

Sharing his experience of working with Trivikram Srinivas, Sagar terms him as a flawless technician, while he calls Rana Daggubati “as cool as a cucumber”. The director also mentions that it just took a couple of days for him to mingle with the ‘Power Star’ of Tollywood.

“I started interacting with Pawan Kalyan and soon became close. The mutual topic between us is ‘guns’. We both are fascinated with guns. So, sharing mutual interests helped us bond well. He is such an accommodating hero. It is easy to work with him,” Sagar explains.

On the music, Sagar said that the response has been overwhelming. “Thaman has been outstanding, as all of the songs composed by him are now viral. When the songs and music come out well, it is considered that 40 per cent of the movie is approved by the audience already.”

‘Bheemla Nayak’ is set to hit theatres on January 12, 2022. With biggies like ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘RRR’, the movie is expected to face stiff competition at the box-office.