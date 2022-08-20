Pawan Kalyan lashes out at Jagan, YSR Congress

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on the YSR Congress and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his tour in Kadapa district on Saturday. Pawan Kalyan visited the bereaved families of the tenant farmers who committed suicide in the last three years due to debts.

The Jana Sena chief gave them Rs 1 lakh cheques as a token of help for these bereaved families. He blamed the chief minister for not helping the tenant farmers in his own district. He alleged that the chief minister was limiting the assistance to select families to dilute the instances of suicides by the tenant farmers.

He also criticised the chief minister for flowing liquor on the land where poetry was born. He recalled several writers and literary persons from the Rayalaseema region and regretted that Jagan Mohan Reddy was exploiting the state resources for his own political gains.

Pawan Kalyan, claiming himself as a ‘social doctor’, said that he had come to active politics to develop the backward and neglected castes in the state. He also said that he had plans to develop the people of the lowest castes and the neglected castes. He wanted the Madigas, Rellies and other such castes to become industrialists.

The Jana Sena chief made an appeal to the people to support him to bring changes both in governance and society. He wanted to build socio-economic equality in the state. He said he would stand before everyone in the state in the fight against the corrupt YSR Congress rule in the state.

“I am ready to face any sort of repression to develop the state only if the people are prepared for it. I want people to change,” Pawan Kalyan said. He asked the people to defeat the YSR Congress government for their own future.