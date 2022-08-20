Only three CMs supported my demand, says Justice Ramana

Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana thanked three chief ministers in the country for standing by him in asking the Central government to bear expenses of building new courts.

Speaking at a meeting after inaugurating the court complex in Vijayawada on Saturday, the chief justice said that the judiciary was facing problems of infrastructure and shortage of judges. He said he was able to fill a maximum number of judges both to the supreme court and the state high courts.

However, he said that several states require better buildings for the courts from the civil courts to the high courts. He said that the states were facing financial problems while some states were having revenue deficits. It is for this reason, he had asked the Central government to bear the expenses.

Justice Ramana said that the Central government had reacted adversely to his suggestion while three chief ministers have backed him. He said that the chief ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, have supported his demand.

The chief justice thanked West Bengal chief minister Mamatha Benerji, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin for their support. He felt that their support mattered a lot to him in providing infrastructure to the judiciary in the states.

Later in the day, the chief justice also received an honorary doctorate from Acharya Nagarjuna University. He delivered a convocation address in the University where he asked the students to have responsibility towards the society and do justice to the neglected sections.

The Chief Justice also attended the lunch offered by the state government, where chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated Justice Ramana and Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan.