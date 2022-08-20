Will Ramoji’s intervention restore the TDP-BJP alliance?

The talk in the political circles of the two Telugu states is that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting will happen at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where Amit Shah is scheduled to stop on his way to Hyderabad from Mugugodu in Nalgonda district.

Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Munugodu on Sunday and will stop at Ramoji Film City. The Union Minister is holding a brief meeting with Ramoji Rao, where TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is also likely to be present.

There is a strong urge among the supporters of the TDP and the BJP for alliance for the 2024 general elections. Even the Jana Sena has been pressing for alliance among the three parties of BJP, TDP and Jana Sena.

In the recent past, Y S Chowdary, had emphasised the need to defeat the YSR Congress in the 2024 elections. The BJP too held a rally in the 29 capital villages and vouched for Amaravati development as capital.

In this backdrop, it is said that Ramoji Rao had taken initiative with the intervention of Y S Chowdary and is said to be arranging a meeting between Amit Shah and Chandrababu Naidu. It is to be seen whether this meeting happens or remains as a speculative news.