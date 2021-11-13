Ravi K. Chandran, the cinematographer on actor Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film ‘Bheemla Nayak’, is thrilled about the fact that Pawan Kalyan has sent him a handwritten note expressing his appreciation for the quality work he has done on the film.

Taking to Twitter, the ace cinematographer, who is known for having shot superhit Hindi films like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Virasat’, said “Humbled by the magnanimous way Pawan Kalyan garu expressed his views after watching the edited footage of #Bheemlanayak. A wonderful handwritten note from PK sir and #Trivikram sir made my day.”

The ace cinematographer, who has worked in several languages including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, also went on to post online the note that Pawan Kalyan had presented to him.

The note read, “Dear Ravi K Chandran sir, For your sheer visual brilliance. Thank you for being a part of ‘Bheemla Nayak’. You made the difference, which is pivotal.”

A picture featuring Pawan Kalyan handing over a flower bouquet to Ravi and others has also grabbed attention of fans.

‘Bheemla Nayak’, which has been directed by Saagar K. Chandra, features Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon along with Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The film, which is a remake of the Malayalam superhit ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, is scheduled to hit screens in January next year.