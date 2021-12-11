Pawan Kalyan off for a Vacation

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is working without breaks and he is balancing his film, political career. The top actor is completely focused on Bheemla Nayak and the shooting formalities reached the final stages. Pawan Kalyan is in plans to take a break from work and he would head for a vacation to Russia. He will spend quality time with his family who has been residing in Russia. Pawan’s wife Anna Lezhneva and their kids moved to Russia right before the pandemic.

Pawan Kalyan will celebrate Christmas and New Year with his family members and will return back to India early next year. Before this, he will complete the shoot of Bheemla Nayak and will dub for his role. Saagar Chandra is the director and Trivikram worked on the script. Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, Bheemla Nayak is announced for January 12th 2022 release.