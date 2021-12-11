Weekend Box-office: Akhanda tops the Show

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent film Akhanda had an outstanding run at the Tollywood box-office. Multiple films released on Friday and none of them received positive word of mouth. Akhanda dominated the weekend box office again completely. Most of the shows for the Saturday and Sunday are sold out. Extra screens and shows are added for evening and night shows on Saturday. The advance sales for Sunday are fantastic for Akhanda.

Akhanda is expected to dominate the second weekend and report good numbers. The film’s theatrical run may come to an end in two weeks as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is hitting the screens next Friday. Boyapati Sreenu directed Akhanda and Balakrishna thrilled the audience in a dual role. Pragya Jaiswal is the heroine and Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer.