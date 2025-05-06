Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of OG

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is completely occupied with AP politics and he is all set to complete the pending shoots of his films. He is currently participating in the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film is rumored to have its release on May 30th. An official confirmation will be made soon. Pawan Kalyan also has to complete the shoot of OG which has been pending from a long time. The film’s director Sujeeth completed all the portions without Pawan Kalyan.

As per the update, Pawan Kalyan has allocated dates from May 14th and the entire shoot will be completed in two weeks. The shoot will take place in and around Tadepalli in Andhra Pradesh. OG is said to be a stylish action drama and the film features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady. RRR producer DVV Danayya is the producer and Thaman is scoring the music. OG is expected to release later this year.