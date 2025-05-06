x
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of OG

Published on May 6, 2025 by swathy

Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of OG

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is completely occupied with AP politics and he is all set to complete the pending shoots of his films. He is currently participating in the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film is rumored to have its release on May 30th. An official confirmation will be made soon. Pawan Kalyan also has to complete the shoot of OG which has been pending from a long time. The film’s director Sujeeth completed all the portions without Pawan Kalyan.

As per the update, Pawan Kalyan has allocated dates from May 14th and the entire shoot will be completed in two weeks. The shoot will take place in and around Tadepalli in Andhra Pradesh. OG is said to be a stylish action drama and the film features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady. RRR producer DVV Danayya is the producer and Thaman is scoring the music. OG is expected to release later this year.

