CM Revanth Reddy’s ‘poor’ talk is not going down well

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been time and again saying that Telangana financial condition is in severe stress and state’s exchequer is facing bankruptcy. He has been making these comments, to justify non-fulfillment of promises made by Congress during elections. But the strategy of Revanth Reddy to present Telangana’s financial health in a stressful situation is not going down well and is only presenting Congress Government in a poor light.

The prime accusation being made by CM Revanth Reddy regarding state’s finances is against former CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s rule. Revanth Reddy has been time and again saying, KCR and his BRS Govt has looted Telangana in such a bad way, state is not even getting new loans.

This strategy of CM Revanth Reddy to make KCR villain and present Telangana exchequer as bankrupt is doing more harm to Congress Govt than good. Not just Opposition parties, even neutral political analysts and general public are not agreeing with CM Revanth Reddy’s opinion and are seeing it just as a strategy to evade responsibility from fulfilling election promises.

“It is not acceptable to tarnish the reputation of Telangana to present one person KCR as culprit. Telangana has always been a rich state and with each passing year, the income of the state is growing. In 2014 itself, Telangana got Rs 29,000 Cr revenue from taxes. In 2023-24 state received Rs 1.19 lakh Cr revenue. Even state’s share in taxes from Centre is also increasing,” said BJP MP and former Finance Minister of Telangana Etela Rajendar, finding fault with CM Revanth Reddy’s talk.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao are also came down heavily on CM Revanth Reddy for presenting Telangana as ‘poor’ and ‘bankrupt’.

“We have tolerated when CM Revanth Reddy has criticised and humiliated BRS party. But what’s atrocious is, he is defaming Telangana and damaging state’s image. It has been proved that CM Revanth Reddy is not capable of running state and is trying to present Telangana as bankrupt to cover up his inability and failures,” said BRS working president KT Rama Rao, speaking at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

Not just Opposition parties leaders, but even general public are not subscribing to CM Revanth Reddy’s talk and are unable to digest the fact that a rich and prosperous state is being publicized as a poor and bankrupt state by Congress.