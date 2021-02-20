Pawan Kalyan working at lightning speed

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan completed the shoot of Vakeel Saab and he is currently shooting for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum currently. The shoot started last month and it completed 24 days of shoot till date. Pawan Kalyan is working at a lightning speed and the film completed 60 percent of the shoot. Pawan Kalyan allocated ten days for Krish’s film starting from Monday. He will return back to the sets of Ayyappanum Koshiyum from next month and will complete the pending portions in two weeks.

All the episodes that do not need Pawan Kalyan will be canned once Pawan’s episodes are completed. Saagar Chandra is the director and Rana Daggubati is the other lead actor. Trivikram penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film and he is personally monitoring the shooting work. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film’s title, release date will be announced very soon. Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake is expected to release in September.