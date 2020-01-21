Pawan Kalyan’s first pan Indian Project

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan returned back to films and he started shooting for Pink remake recently. Pawan also signed a film in the direction of Krish which is a periodic drama set before Indian independence. The film will get its official launch on January 27th and the regular shoot will commence from February. Krish wrapped up the script work and he is currently busy finalizing the actors for the film. This would be the first pan Indian project for Pawan Kalyan.

Keeping this in mind, Krish decided to pick up actors from various languages to get a pan Indian appeal for the project. The film will have two female leads and Sai Madhav Burra is busy with the dialogue version of the film. A top Bollywood actor will play the role of the lead antagonist in this periodic film. AM Rathnam will bankroll this prestigious big-budget film. Massive sets are erected for the film’s shoot currently.