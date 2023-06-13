Pawan Kalyan’s Producers come in to Support Him

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has been working on multiple films and he is all set to take up his political tour through Varahi. Special poojas are held in the party office of Mangalagiri and all the upcoming producers of Pawan Kalyan’s films were present. During the media interaction, the producers pledged to support the actor-turned-politician. They announced that they are ready to shift to film shoots to Andhra Pradesh and erect sets in Vijayawada and Guntur regions. They extended their full support for the actor-turned-politician.

Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The actor took a small break this month and he will start his Varahi tour tomorrow from Annavaram. The upcoming schedules of Pawan Kalyan’s films will be finalized soon. For now, OG is aimed for December 2023 release and Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to release during summer 2024.