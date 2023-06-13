Tamannaah confirms her Relationship

Milky Beauty Tamannaah had a successful career of over 15 years in Indian cinema. The actress has been dating actor Vijay Varma and the duo has been spotted together several times but they never made it official. Tamannaah during her recent interview made it official. She said that it all started on the sets of Lust Stories 2. “I have worked with several stars and getting attracted to them is personal. I am bonded with Vijay very organically and he came to me with his guards down. Then, I pulled my guards down. When you don’t need to walk on eggshells, it is so simple” told Tamannaah.

“I have created my own world. In India, a woman has to change for her life partner for the rest of her life. Here, I got a person who understood my world. I care for him and he is my happy place” told Tamannaah. The actress for the first time spoke about Vijay Varma. Tamannaah is doing a bunch of web series and in Telugu, the actress is romancing Megastar Chiranjeevi in Bhola Shankar which is slated for August 11th release.