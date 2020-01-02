Pawan reading script given by Naidu: Botsa on Capital

Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana is trying to speak with some clarity on Amaravati shifting these days. He says that both Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan and the Capital City farmers are innocently following the script given by former CM Chandrababu Naidu. They have no idea of their own. They are not listening to YCP Ministers but continuing their agitation just because Naidu is asking them to do so. No doubt, Pawan’s one day visit to Amaravati has triggered widespread anti-Jagan reactions on social media. Pawan took this stand despite Jana Sena is a little stronger in North Coastal areas. This is why Botsa is branding Pawan as anti-Vizag. At the same time, the Minister is trying to project Amaravati farmers’ protests as a political agitation of TDP.

In the last two days, protests thoroughly shook up Capital villages because of Pawan and Naidu visits. Now, Botsa advises Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari to return their lands back to farmers rather than donating small things like bangles. Naidu family is being accused of doing insider trading to buy Capital farmers’ lands at cheaper rates prior to Capital announcement. Botsa asked farmers and Pawan not to remain in the trap of TDP boss. It was because of Naidu that AP has gone back by 25 years. Why did not Naidu complete Capital construction? Botsa blamed Naidu for committing irregularities which eventually led to incomplete Capital buildings even after five years.