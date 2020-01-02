Official: Megastar back into Action

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva are teaming up for the first time for an action-based social drama. The shoot of the film got delayed due to various reasons and the regular shoot commenced today in Hyderabad. The shoot of the film is progressing in a special set erected in Kokapet. Trisha is on board as the leading lady and Manisharma is composing the music. Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company are the producers. The film is aimed at August 2020 release.





