Chiranjeevi requests disciplinary action against Rajasekhar

Movie Artistes Association (MAA) Dairy Launch Event took place in Park Hyatt today. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, T Subbirami Reddy, Krishnam Raju and Murali Mohan along with several members of MAA attended the grand event. Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi expressed his interest in conducting more charity events to help the aged and all those who are in need. He said that he is ready to meet all the young actors to make them active in charity events. Along with this, Chiranjeevi also spoke about the internal issues of MAA.

“I was disturbed with the recent issues in the committee. We never faced such hurdles in the past. I am here to resolve all the issues. Telangana government is ready to allocate land for MAA but the issues kept the plans on hold” said Chiranjeevi. Losing his cool, Rajasekhar started touching the feet of all the guests before starting the speech. Chiranjeevi was left irritated with the behaviour of Rajasekhar.

“I had several problems in my home. I also met with an accident recently. Chiranjeevi garu spoke well about MAA. But there are lot of internal problems in MAA. We are acting in films as heroes, but in real life we could not stand as heroes. MAA is split into two parts with 18 members one side and 8 members on the other side” said Rajasekhar.

Chiranjeevi returned back saying there is no value for his words. Losing his cool, Chiranjeevi said “I wanted all the issues to be sorted through meetings. I am badly disturbed with this. We are here to travel together on a common stand. Media will make this a news. When you are not interested, you should not come to this event. If there is any disciplinary committee, take a strong action against Rajasekhar” said Chiranjeevi.