Pawan recovering, calls for care against Covid

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has sent a message to the fans and people that he has been recovering well from the Coronavirus infection. After a few days of isolation and treatment, Pawan has begun reaching out to the public through his statements. He made a specific appeal to the people: ‘My health is improving. The Coronavirus is spreading rapidly and alarmingly. All the people should be extra careful about this’.

Senani has expressed concern over the paucity of oxygen supply and also hospital beds to take in the Covid patients. It is very unfortunate and the Governments should take necessary steps to solve this problem. There should be a general alertness among all sections of the people.

Pawan Kalyan and his party have been in the forefront of demanding proper steps to save the people’s lives. In the first wave, workers have lost their livelihoods and suffered heavily. Now, the second wave is threatening to cause greater damage.

After Pawan himself was down with the virus, the Jana Sena is becoming more active in its appeals for preventive steps and treatment facilities.