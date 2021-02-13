Pawan statement on Panchayat results, Josh in cadres

Fans of Pawan Kalyan and cadre of janasena party are on cloud nine now, after first phase of Panchayat elections. Pawan Kalyan statement on the results and his video byte went viral and Janasainiks are happy about the results. Details as below.

Media houses reporting incorrect number for Janasena:

Panchayat elections are not conducted on party symbols. Parties can only support the contenders who contest on different symbols. Usually multiple people belonging to same party contest. That’s the reason, ruling parties always have more wins in their kitty in Panchayat elections. Moreover, after results, every party claims that winning candidate had their support. Recently there is a bitter war of words between TDP and YSRCP leaders as both claimed winning candidates belong their parties.

At the same time, except a few, most media houses reported very less numbers for Janasena. Some of the channels did not even mention the name of Janasena and just reported as “Others”. Some other houses reported as “BJP+”, though Janasena got much more seats and votes than BJP in the first phase of Panchayat elections. Janasena leaders like Bolisetti Satyanarana lambasted on this and commented that, media houses in AP have either “Yellow eyes” or “Blue eyes” indirectly referring the allegiance off media houses to TDP or YSRCP. Janasena spokes person Kusampudi Srinivas also found fault with these channels for reporting incorrect numbers.

Pawan Kalyan video byte and the reason:

As most of the media houses are reporting incorrect numbers, Janasena party decided to announce their numbers officially. Pawan Kalyan gave a video byte and told, around 18% people voted for Janasena in first phase of Panchayat elections. He also added that, candidates supported by their party won in 1000+ wards and many other Sarpanch posts. 1700+ candidates who stood at second place also were supported by JSP, he added. Overall, it seems, these results brought happiness to the party as well as the cadre.

But is this sufficient reason to be happy?

At the same time, common people really don’t care about these numbers as the candidates did not win on party symbols. Janasena party needs to prove its mettle in the upcoming municipality/ corporation elections where the elections are contested on party symbols. Tirupati election is going to be the litmus test for BJP-Janasena alliance. If they at least stand at second place in this triangle fight, people may start considering be BJP-JANASENA alliance seriously.

Overall, the party as well as cadres of Janasena, who were disappointed since 2019 elections, got some breather after the latest Panchayat results. Whether this ‘Josh’ will be continued or not will depend on the results of the upcoming elections in next 6 months.