Uppena Day1 Collections – All Time Record Opening For a Debutant

By
Telugu360
-
1
Uppena Day1 collections
Uppena Day1 collections

Uppena has collected a distributor share of 9.20 Cr on its opening day in the Telugu States. The numbers are sensational thus creating a new record for a debutant film. The film has registered housefulls all over irrespective of the centres (A to D). Theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu States are valued for 19 Cr.

Below are the area wise Day1 Shares

AreaCollections
Nizam3.04 Cr
Ceeded1.32 Cr
UA1.43 Cr
Guntur0.65 Cr
East0.99 Cr
West0.81 Cr
Krishna0.61 Cr
Nellore0.35 Cr
AP/TS9.20 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR