Uppena digital streaming date is Locked

Uppena is off to a sensational start at the Tollywood box-office. This small film emerged as the biggest opener in Telugu cinema among the films of debutants and young actors. Netflix acquired the digital streaming rights of the film for a record price and the makers inked a deal about the date well in advance. The agreement says that the film can be streamed on Netflix only after 60 days of its theatrical release date.

Uppena will now stream on Netflix from April 11th as per the update. Uppena is directed by a debutant Buchi Babu and Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty are the lead actors. Mythri Movie Makers produced Uppena which is racing towards a blockbuster.