Ramesh orders criminal intimidation case against Kodali

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has started using the powers vested in him to put a full stop to the YCP Ministers’ non-stop attacks. As the head of an autonomous, constitutional institution, Mr. Ramesh Kumar has now ordered the Krishna District SP to register a case against Minister Kodali Nani.

The SEC ordered for registering a case against Kodali under sections 504, 5050(1)(c) and 506. These sections were for the Minister deliberately insulting the SEC, provoking feelings and for criminal intimidation against the Election Commission. The SEC instructed the SP to book the election code violations against Kodali. Now, the ball is in the court of the police district boss. Right now, the police all over the State are under tremendous pressure from the YCP.

This is the first time that Ramesh Kumar has straightaway ordered the police to book cases. He has even mentioned the sections of the IPC under which the SP has to book the cases.

Ramesh relatively gave a lesser punishment to Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy who however got some relief from the High Court. This has not brought change in the YCP Ministers’ attitude. The SEC was greatly angered by the refusal of Kodali Nani to give reply to his show cause notice. As usual, the YCP would once again go to the court seeking relief from the SEC order to file cases against Kodali. All roads lead to the court nowadays in AP.