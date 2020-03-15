Pawan-TDP demand fresh elections for local bodies

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has demanded that the AP local polls should be conducted afresh. This is because of the attacks and atrocities committed by the YCP leaders in the elections held so far. Pawan said that their party women candidates were also assaulted. They were not allowed to file nominations.

Senani expressed concern that though their party made complaints, the State Election Commission has not taken any steps to ensure a good atmosphere during nominations stage itself. Such incidents of YCP attacks took place all over the state. Much injustice was done to the opposition candidates. Pawan said that he would personally go to Delhi to complain to the Election Commission of India against the AP election officers.

TDLP Deputy Leader K Atchannaidu said that their party doesn’t believe that it’s only because of Corona effect that local polls are postponed. Everybody had seen how opposition candidates were attacked and prevented from filing nominations. TDP demands issue of fresh notification for AP local polls.