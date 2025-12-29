Peddi: Jagapathi Babu In Never-Before-Seen Avatar

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s much-anticipated pan-India project Peddi is racing toward the finish line, with the makers currently filming key sequences featuring the principal cast. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is gearing up for release on March 27, 2026.

The team has revealed the first look of Jagapathi Babu in a never-seen-before avatar as Appalasoori, and it’s nothing short of startling. The actor is almost impossible to identify, transformed into an aged, weather-beaten figure marked by years of struggle. With disheveled grey hair, a dense beard, round spectacles, and a deeply etched face, his appearance radiates grit intensity.

The makers also confirmed that Boman Irani has joined the shoot, stepping into a pivotal role said to be tailor-made for him. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, Peddi continues to generate enormous buzz. The first song Chikiri became a sensational hit.