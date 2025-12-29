x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Peddi: Jagapathi Babu In Never-Before-Seen Avatar

Published on December 29, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Peddi: Jagapathi Babu In Never-Before-Seen Avatar
image
Coalition Discipline Matters: Why Naga Babu’s Statements Could Hurt Jana Sena
image
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Takes Key Decisions on District Reorganisation and Development
image
From Standing Up to Walking Out: BRS Leaders and a Moment of Disrespect
image
What’s Next for Ram Charan?

Peddi: Jagapathi Babu In Never-Before-Seen Avatar

Jagapathi Babu In peddi

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s much-anticipated pan-India project Peddi is racing toward the finish line, with the makers currently filming key sequences featuring the principal cast. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is gearing up for release on March 27, 2026.

The team has revealed the first look of Jagapathi Babu in a never-seen-before avatar as Appalasoori, and it’s nothing short of startling. The actor is almost impossible to identify, transformed into an aged, weather-beaten figure marked by years of struggle. With disheveled grey hair, a dense beard, round spectacles, and a deeply etched face, his appearance radiates grit intensity.

The makers also confirmed that Boman Irani has joined the shoot, stepping into a pivotal role said to be tailor-made for him. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, Peddi continues to generate enormous buzz. The first song Chikiri became a sensational hit.

Previous Coalition Discipline Matters: Why Naga Babu’s Statements Could Hurt Jana Sena
else

TRENDING

image
What’s Next for Ram Charan?
image
Sankranthi Releases: Big Promotions on Cards
image
Exclusive: Rs 600 Cr Digital Deal for Allu Arjun’s Film

Latest

image
Peddi: Jagapathi Babu In Never-Before-Seen Avatar
image
Coalition Discipline Matters: Why Naga Babu’s Statements Could Hurt Jana Sena
image
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Takes Key Decisions on District Reorganisation and Development
image
From Standing Up to Walking Out: BRS Leaders and a Moment of Disrespect
image
What’s Next for Ram Charan?

Most Read

image
Peddi: Jagapathi Babu In Never-Before-Seen Avatar
image
Coalition Discipline Matters: Why Naga Babu’s Statements Could Hurt Jana Sena
image
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Takes Key Decisions on District Reorganisation and Development

Related Articles

Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions