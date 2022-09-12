Peddireddy heckles KCR on power dues

AP Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy heckled Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the power dues from Andhra Pradesh to the Telangana Discoms. The Telangana chief minister had said that Andhra Pradesh has to pay Rs 17,000 crore to Telangana Discoms and asked the Centre to adjust TS dues to AP and pay the balance.

It may be mentioned that the central government had written to the Telangana state to pay Rs 6,000 crore power dues to Andhra Pradesh in 30 days or else the Centre would act accordingly. The central government cited the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 and also the representation of the Andhra Pradesh government.

The AP claimed that the TS government has to pay the power charges of Rs 3,000 crore and the interest of another Rs 3000 crore to Andhra Pradesh Discoms. The AP had been representing the case ever since the bifurcation, particularly after the capital was shifted to Amaravati in December 2014, six months after the appointed day, June 2, 2014.

Reacting to the Central government’s letter, the Telangana chief minister blamed the Centre for starting political witch-hunt. He termed the central government’s letter as political vendetta and said that the Telangana government would wage a battle against the centre.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy reacted strongly to the statements of the Telangana chief minister and said that there were records on the power dues. The records show who owes who and what amount. He advised the Telangana chief minister to look into the records and accounts and clear the dues to Andhra Pradesh at least now.

It is to be seen how the Central government would react to the fresh statement of the Telangana chief minister on the power dues to Andhra Pradesh.