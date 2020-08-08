Pic Talk: Deepika Padukone’s stunning pose from the past

Deepika Padukone is a stunner and she takes special care about the outfits and costumes when she is in public. Deepika Padukone also frequently poses for photoshoots for brands and leading magazines. A stunning pose of Deepika Padukone from her past for a photo shoot is viral and she just looks wow. She makes a perfect treat to watch in the stunning click. Deepika Padukone will soon romance Prabhas in his next film directed by Nag Ashwin. The actress would be taking Rs 20 crores as remuneration for the film. She completed the shoot of 83 recently.

