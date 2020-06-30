Pic Talk: Glamorous Nidhhi Agerwal

The entire film industry is completely shut after the arrival of coronavirus pandemic. Actresses are restricted to their homes as they are left without any work. Some of them are taking their social media pages to promote some of the brands they are endorsing. Some of the actresses are busy posting some sultry pictures from their collection. Nidhhi Agerwal is spending time with her family. A new picture of Nidhhi Agerwal is now trending on social media. Nidhhi Agerwal looked dazzling and glamorous in the click. Nidhhi Agerwal has a series of projects lined up and the actress is eager to join the sets.

