Pic Talk: Megastar and team wishes Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata are happily married for 17 years. They are celebrating their wedding anniversary today and Mahesh along with Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Koratala Siva, Rajamouli and Niranjan Reddy flew down to Vijayawada in a special chartered flight to meet AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to discuss about the ticket pricing GO in Andhra Pradesh. Megastar and team wished Mahesh Babu on the occasion and Chiranjeevi posted the picture on his social media page.

The team is expected to meet YS Jagan and return back to Hyderabad this evening. Mahesh Babu recently recovered from Covid-19 and he is all set to return back to work. He will resume the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata next week and the film is announced for May 12th 2022 release.