Pic Talk: Niharika with her secret beau

The news broke out that Mega girl Niharika Konidela is getting married soon. The engagement date is locked and Naga Babu is busy making the arrangements. The date of the wedding is yet to be finalized. Niharika took her official Instagram page to post a picture of her along with her beau. His face was hidden while Niharika was spotted in a lovely mood. She seems quite happy about the happenings. Niharika played the lead actress in films like Oka Manasu, Happy Wedding and Suryakantham in the past.

