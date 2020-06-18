AP reports new single-day high of 299 Covid-19 cases

The Andhra Pradesh government, here on Thursday, reported a new single-day high of 299 Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally to 5,854. On Wednesday, it had reported 275 cases.

According to the state nodal officer, 13,923 tests were conducted during the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Thursday. The number of active cases climbed to 2,779 during the day from Wednesday’s 2,559, the officer reported.

The death toll continues to climb with every passing day. During the day, two more deaths were reported from the Krishna district, taking the Covid-19 toll to 92.

However, the state’s mortality rate declined to 1.23 per cent from 1.27 per cent. A day earlier, it was 1.31 per cent. In terms of mortality, Andhra Pradesh stands at 10th position. The all-India mortality rate is at 3.33 per cent.

During the day, 77 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of cured persons in the state to 2,983.

With a recovery rate of 50.32 per cent, Andhra Pradesh ranked 20th among the states. The all-India recovery rate is at 52.96 per cent.

On the testing front, the state ranks fourth with 6,12,397 tests, behind Tamil Nadu (7,73,707), Maharashtra (6,86,488) and Rajasthan (6,37,937). So far, 62,49,668 tests have been conducted across India.