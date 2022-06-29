Pic Talk: Superstar meets Bill Gates

Superstar Mahesh Babu is holidaying in the USA currently and he is expected to return back to the country by the end of this month. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namratha met Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft. Mahesh posted the picture with Bill Gates and shared “Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen… and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!”. Mahesh Babu and his family jetted of their vacation last month to Europe and they flew to the USA during the mid of this month. The actor is expected to kick-start his next film with Trivikram from the first week of July.

