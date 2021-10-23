PM Modi serious on Jagan govt spending MPLADS funds on Churches

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) sought an explanation from the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the issue of misusing MPLADs funds.

The PMO dashed off a letter to the AP Planning Department chief secretary on Saturday (today) to explain why MPLADS was not spent as per norms.

The Centre’s letter was in response to the complaint filed by YSRCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the misuse of MPLADS funds by Andhra Pradesh MPs for the construction and maintenance of Churches.

Raju complained that MP from the Bapatla constituency allocated Rs 43 lakhs from his MP-LADS funds for the repair and renovation of Velamaveripalem Church.

He also brought to the notice of PM that AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy has allocated Rs 25 crore for the construction of 248 churches in AP.

He mentioned that all these Church construction works are happening in the guise of allocation to community centres upon unofficial communication from the party / government heads.

“None of the mandated rules like the annual audit at the Chief Secretary level, monitoring the implementation of the scheme at the district for any violation of allocations, 1% inspection by the state nodal authority annually and as well as a register maintenance regime for action items are not complied with,” Raju complained in his letter.

PM Modi who took cognizance of the matter instructed the Union Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation and nodal authorities of the state government who are wilfully encouraging religious conversion with funds meant for the public cause.

Accordingly, the union ministry has sought an explanation from AP government on this issue.