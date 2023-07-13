Political tensions for BRO Theatrical Release

Pawan Kalyan is on a tour across Andhra Pradesh and his speeches created enough sensation. Pawan’s comments on AP CM YS Jagan have been hard-hitting. Pawan Kalyan’s next film BRO is heading for a theatrical release on July 28th across the globe and the makers closed the deals recently. AP government has created enough hurdles for Pawan’s previous films and the distributors are now worried about the challenges that would arise for BRO in Andhra Pradesh.

There would be no price hike and special shows for BRO in AP for sure. The distributors are expecting a smooth release for the film without any disturbances and issues. BRO is directed by Samuthirakani and Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej played the lead roles. People Media Factory and Zee Studios are the producers. Trivikram worked on the screenplay and dialogues for BRO.