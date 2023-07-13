Nagarjuna to host Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is the most awaited season among the tv shows. The show is all set to return in Star Maa Telugu. Many media channels reported that Nagarjuna will be replaced by Nandamuri Balakrishna. The news turned about to be false and Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 as well.

This will be the fifth season in a row for Nagarjuna as a host. Nagarjuna has already blocked his dates accordingly and the makers are working out on the contestants list. Star MAA has released the promo by writing,”BiggBossTelugu7 – A Full Package of Entertainment! Get ready to be hooked as BB7 Telugu takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions surprises and thrilling moments that will leave you wanting more Coming Soon.”

Nag is also in talks for a couple of projects and they will be announced at the right time.