Ponniyin Selvan to face the heat of Telugu Films

Ponniyin Selvan happens to be the dream project of legendary director Mani Ratnam and the film released on Friday. The response is quite positive in Tamil Nadu and the numbers are ok across the Telugu states. Dil Raju and his set of distributors released Ponniyin Selvan in Telugu states and they got a good set of screens. Three Telugu films God Father, The Ghost and Swathi Muthyam are releasing on Wednesday on the occasion of Dasara. With three Telugu films releasing, it would be quite tough to screen Ponniyin Selvan in a decent number of screens.

Also, the new Telugu releases will impact the theatrical run of Ponniyin Selvan in AP and Telangana. The exhibitors are interested to screen Telugu films rather than a Tamil dubbed film. Ponniyin Selvan also is lengthy, boring and filled with Tamil flavour feels the Tollywood audience. Ponniyin Selvan will face the heat across the Telugu states because of the bunch of releases. God Father and The Ghost will get a massive release across the Telugu states as they will have stars like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. The distributors are finding it tough to accommodate the screens for Ponniyin Selvan during the Dasara season.