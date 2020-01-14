Posters Battle between Sankranthi Biggies

Both the Sankranthi biggies Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo headed for a clash after which it was averted. Both the films released within a gap of a day and received a positive response from the audience. Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are running with packed houses across the globe which left everyone happy. But the makers of both these films released posters with the numbers claiming themselves to have the real collections. This triggered a series of controversies and both the films are criticized for these posters.

Calling themselves as the Real Sankranthi winners, the posters also created a stir across the circles of social media. With fan wars already taking the major lead over platforms like facebook and twitter, these posters gave the fans more power to fight and criticize the film of other actors. Such practice is sure unhealthy. Hope this gets end soon.