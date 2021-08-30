Power Anthem From Bheemla Nayak For Pawan Kalyan’s Bday 

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Fans are not yet out from the trance of ‘Bheemla Nayak Glimpse’, they are going to be treated with the film’s title song. The makers call the song the Power Anthem.

The song will be out on September 2nd at 11.16 AM as Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday Special. The announcement is accompanied by a poster release of a Police Station scene. The style of the Powerstar is enough to drive the fans crazy even though the star is not seen.

Naga Vamsi is bankrolling the film on a grand scale on his Sitara Entertainments banner. The movie directed by Sagar K Chandra is arriving for January 12th 2022 release as Sankranthi Special. Trivikram is involved in the project taking care of the screenplay and dialogues.